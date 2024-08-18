Brookstone Capital Management Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,648 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.80.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.