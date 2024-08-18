Brookstone Capital Management Has $7.44 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

