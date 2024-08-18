Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,502,000 after acquiring an additional 628,056 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,946,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,701,000 after purchasing an additional 567,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,577 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,881,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $77.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.