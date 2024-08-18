Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,540 shares of company stock valued at $879,291. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $94.81 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

