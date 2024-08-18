Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 104,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 29.0% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 93,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 17.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 185,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter worth $295,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

ZALT opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67.

About Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

