Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.