Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913,739 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of PFEB opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

