Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $70.45 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

