Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 15,253 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 63.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,125,000.

Shares of HELO opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $644.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $59.54.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

