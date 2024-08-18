Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 22,729 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.