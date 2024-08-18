Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 3,283 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 129,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Exelon by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Exelon by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 416,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 171,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

EXC stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.