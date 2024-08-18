Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 403 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Hershey by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 1,263.3% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 179.4% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

Hershey Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HSY opened at $193.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.25. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $221.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $974,603 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.