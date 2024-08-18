Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 46,721 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,721 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 47.1% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

