Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $962,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PPA stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

