Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.81% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NAPR. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.2% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period.

BATS:NAPR opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $214.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

