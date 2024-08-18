Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,157 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,558 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $108,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $172.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $4,332,134. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

