Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $81.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

