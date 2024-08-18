Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

