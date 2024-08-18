Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.40 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3154 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

