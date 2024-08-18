Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,547,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $134.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $605.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.87. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

