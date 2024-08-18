Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,382,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.93. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

