Brookstone Capital Management Sells 16,410 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $273.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.81 and its 200 day moving average is $259.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

