Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,664 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $363.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.