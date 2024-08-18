Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,219 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,055,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in ONEOK by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after acquiring an additional 825,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,795,000 after acquiring an additional 378,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NYSE:OKE opened at $87.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $87.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

