Brookstone Capital Management Sells 231,649 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 78.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231,649 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,333,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24,734.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 57,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 57,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 636,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,370,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2891 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

