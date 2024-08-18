Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,106 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OCTJ. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October by 2.2% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

Get Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS OCTJ opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (OCTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCTJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.