Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,106 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OCTJ. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October by 2.2% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $100,000.
Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BATS OCTJ opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18.
Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Company Profile
The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (OCTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCTJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.