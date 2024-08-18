Brookstone Capital Management Sells 42,655 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,655 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLD. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Lowery Thomas LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QLD opened at $96.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $110.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average is $89.75.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

