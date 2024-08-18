Brookstone Capital Management Sells 44,389 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 879,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,389 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 26.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 134.6% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $267,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 830,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of F stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

