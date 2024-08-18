Brookstone Capital Management Sells 483,784 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,784 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $40,602,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of UFEB stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.