Brookstone Capital Management Sells 483,784 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,784 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $40,602,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Price Performance
Shares of UFEB stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.48.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February
The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
