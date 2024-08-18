Brookstone Capital Management Sells 54,710 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,710 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.14% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,875 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8,939.1% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,656 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,351,000. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,409,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,603,000.

ARKK opened at $44.09 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

