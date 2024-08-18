Brookstone Capital Management Sells 563 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $373.77 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $375.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

