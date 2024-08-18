Brookstone Capital Management Sells 565 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

TJX opened at $111.45 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.35. The company has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

