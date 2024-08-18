Brookstone Capital Management Sells 63,366 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,366 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $36.68.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

