Brookstone Capital Management Sells 8,254 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

