Brookstone Capital Management Sells 8,888 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

