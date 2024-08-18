Brookstone Capital Management Sells 907,641 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907,641 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.04% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAUG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAUG opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

