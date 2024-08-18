Brookstone Capital Management Sells 99,244 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,244 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

