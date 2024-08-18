Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDL opened at $64.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.68. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $91.70.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

