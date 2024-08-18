Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,388,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 75,032 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $33.11 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.