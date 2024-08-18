Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,388,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 75,032 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
DFAC opened at $33.11 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
