Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,984,000 after purchasing an additional 345,189 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,287,000 after purchasing an additional 305,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Edison International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after purchasing an additional 795,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Edison International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,632,000 after purchasing an additional 433,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Edison International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,261,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,166,000 after purchasing an additional 202,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $83.80.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edison International news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,159.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,662. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.09.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

