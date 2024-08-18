Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27,357.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 825.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

