Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,358 ($17.34) and last traded at GBX 1,360 ($17.36). 5,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 16,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,362.50 ($17.40).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £161.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,721.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,316.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,313.71.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

