BTG (LON:BTG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $840.00

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 840 ($10.73) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.73). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.73), with a volume of 271,742 shares changing hands.
BTG Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 840 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 840.
About BTG
BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.
