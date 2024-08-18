Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.83

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.83 and traded as high as C$33.09. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$33.04, with a volume of 248,116 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.41%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

