Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Director Donald John Olds Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Get Free Report) Director Donald John Olds bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $12,400.00.
Cannara Biotech Price Performance
About Cannara Biotech
Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.
