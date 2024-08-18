Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Trading 6.7% Higher

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.12. 143,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 420,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 538.81% and a negative return on equity of 215.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.80% of Carisma Therapeutics worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Carisma Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.