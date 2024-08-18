Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cellebrite DI updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 9.9 %

CLBT stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $16.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

