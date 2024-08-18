Center for Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.3% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.39.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

