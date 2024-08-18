Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.51

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.51 and traded as high as C$9.84. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.83, with a volume of 758,638 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.77.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 4.2 %

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall purchased 10,500 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. Insiders acquired 11,012 shares of company stock worth $105,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

