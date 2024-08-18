Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Down 12.1% in July

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Centrica has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81.

Get Centrica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.