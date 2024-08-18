Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Down 12.1% in July

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Centrica Stock Performance
Shares of Centrica stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Centrica has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.